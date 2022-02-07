Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 651,149 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,066 shares during the quarter. Autodesk makes up about 0.5% of Axa S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Axa S.A. owned 0.30% of Autodesk worth $185,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,897,362 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,966,921,000 after acquiring an additional 875,015 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,760,909 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,072,500,000 after acquiring an additional 97,848 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467,089 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $985,713,000 after acquiring an additional 76,706 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in Autodesk by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,934,249 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $836,760,000 after buying an additional 129,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in Autodesk by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,846,483 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $811,732,000 after buying an additional 288,081 shares during the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $363.00 to $343.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.93.

ADSK stock traded up $3.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $245.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,059. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $262.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.69. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.40 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The stock has a market cap of $53.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,109 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,749. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.