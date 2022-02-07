Autoscope Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AATC) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Autoscope Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AATC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ AATC traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.08. The stock had a trading volume of 35,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,170. The firm has a market cap of $38.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.41. Autoscope Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $11.58.

Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter. Autoscope Technologies had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 22.15%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Autoscope Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $482,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoscope Technologies during the third quarter worth $248,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoscope Technologies during the third quarter worth $145,000. 20.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autoscope Technologies Corp. engages in the development of above-ground detection technology, applications and solutions. It offers real-time reaction capabilities and in-depth analytics. The company is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.

