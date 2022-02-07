Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 144.5% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 10,730 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Avery Dennison by 256.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 108,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,514,000 after acquiring an additional 78,186 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 9.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 5.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AVY shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.45.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $189.31 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.48. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $168.47 and a 1 year high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 42.63%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions, and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

