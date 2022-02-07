Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aviat Networks in a report released on Thursday, February 3rd. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.51. B. Riley also issued estimates for Aviat Networks’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

AVNW has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVNW opened at $29.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $329.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.65. Aviat Networks has a 12 month low of $23.06 and a 12 month high of $43.76.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 37.41% and a return on equity of 14.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 43.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Aviat Networks news, Director Somesh Singh bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.79 per share, with a total value of $61,580.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Gray purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.43 per share, for a total transaction of $29,430.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

