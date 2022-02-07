Avis Budget Group (CAR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 14th. Analysts expect Avis Budget Group to post earnings of $5.87 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR opened at $180.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $210.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.09. Avis Budget Group has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $545.11.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Avis Budget Group from $217.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avis Budget Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

In related news, Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 43,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.06, for a total transaction of $11,934,578.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avis Budget Group stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.