Avivagen (CVE:VIV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.23

Shares of Avivagen Inc. (CVE:VIV) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 70377 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,402.32.

Avivagen (CVE:VIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$0.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Avivagen Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Avivagen Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers products based on its OxC-Beta technology, such as OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for livestock feeds; and Vivamune Health Chews supplements for companion animals.

