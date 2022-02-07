Axa S.A. Acquires 2,740,718 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Axa S.A. lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 207.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,063,341 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,740,718 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.06% of AT&T worth $109,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in AT&T by 92.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,084,000 after buying an additional 25,849,299 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth approximately $356,207,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,065,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916,885 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,543,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812,329 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 46.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,286,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,789,539 shares during the period. 51.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.69. The stock had a trading volume of 281,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,336,641. The company has a market cap of $169.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.48.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

