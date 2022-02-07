Axa S.A. Boosts Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Axa S.A. grew its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 699,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 37,471 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.24% of Ecolab worth $145,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 12,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,056,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,700,000 after acquiring an additional 52,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total value of $4,253,979.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $559,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,539 shares of company stock worth $12,499,836 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $187.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,179. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.37 and a 1-year high of $238.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.26. The company has a market cap of $53.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

ECL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.00.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

