Axa S.A. Boosts Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Axa S.A. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,666,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393,740 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences makes up about 0.5% of Axa S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Axa S.A. owned about 0.27% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $188,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EW. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 17,053.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $1,478,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $274,000. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $3,902,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.23 per share, for a total transaction of $168,345.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,810 shares of company stock valued at $19,191,699 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $113.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,593. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.18 and its 200 day moving average is $116.48. The company has a market cap of $70.67 billion, a PE ratio of 46.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

