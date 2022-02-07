Axa S.A. Boosts Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Axa S.A. raised its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 962,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,481 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.17% of 3M worth $168,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 1.5% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in 3M by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $160.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,007,315. 3M has a 12 month low of $160.10 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.40. The company has a market capitalization of $92.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.50%.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.57.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

