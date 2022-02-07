Axa S.A. Buys 458,270 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Axa S.A. grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,346,880 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 458,270 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.06% of Intel worth $125,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 200.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 22.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.43. The stock had a trading volume of 207,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,546,367. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $197.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 28.60%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.31.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

