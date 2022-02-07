Axa S.A. Buys 59,056 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Axa S.A. raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,530,920 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,056 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 1.52% of Globus Medical worth $117,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GMED. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter worth $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 758.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,696. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.37 and a 52-week high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $229.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.07.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

