Axa S.A. Buys 6,534 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Axa S.A. raised its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 946,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,534 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.20% of Zoetis worth $183,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Zoetis by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth increased its holdings in Zoetis by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,078,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,576 shares of company stock valued at $5,924,269. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $201.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,868,600. The firm has a market cap of $95.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $219.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.14.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 31.33%.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.70.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

