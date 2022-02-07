Axa S.A. Buys 69,910 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Axa S.A. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,437,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,910 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $160,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 78.4% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSM. Cowen increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. DZ Bank began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.88.

Shares of TSM traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $124.04. The company had a trading volume of 87,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,586,913. The firm has a market cap of $643.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $107.58 and a 52-week high of $145.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.3911 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

