Axa S.A. Grows Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Axa S.A. raised its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,008,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 91,481 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned about 0.35% of Global Payments worth $158,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 60.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 24.2% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total value of $64,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $205,885 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPN. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $243.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $221.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.81.

Shares of Global Payments stock traded up $1.27 on Monday, reaching $147.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,577,512. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.30. The firm has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a PE ratio of 45.99, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.75 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

