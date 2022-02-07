Axa S.A. Has $124.33 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Axa S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,052,456 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.06% of Abbott Laboratories worth $124,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABT. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $41,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABT. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.49.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $129.41. 13,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,134,642. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.91. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.36 and a twelve month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 16.42%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,177 shares of company stock worth $9,173,208. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

