Axa S.A. Has $170.59 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Axa S.A. decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 519,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 7,163 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $170,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $1,029,293,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 84.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,983,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,307,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,227 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Home Depot by 104.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,147,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,109 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Home Depot by 18.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,122,117,000 after purchasing an additional 521,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Home Depot by 172.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 786,303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $250,745,000 after purchasing an additional 498,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.30.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HD traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $359.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,643,566. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $389.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

