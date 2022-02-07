Axa S.A. Has $307.94 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Axa S.A. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,387,519 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 143,938 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for about 0.9% of Axa S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Axa S.A. owned about 0.21% of QUALCOMM worth $307,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 4,919 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the third quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 5,540 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $179.76. 57,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,849,890. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $1,023,679.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,297 shares of company stock worth $8,070,787. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.16.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.