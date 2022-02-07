Axa S.A. Increases Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Axa S.A. increased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 854,033 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,793 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.11% of American Express worth $143,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in American Express by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in American Express by 1.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in American Express by 6.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its position in American Express by 1.5% during the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,057 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in American Express by 30.8% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 324,558 shares of company stock worth $57,680,137 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.50.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $185.51. The company had a trading volume of 12,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,351,974. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. American Express has a 52-week low of $126.07 and a 52-week high of $189.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.19 and a 200 day moving average of $169.32.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.22%.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

