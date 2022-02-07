Axa S.A. Increases Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Axa S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 16,425 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.08% of Danaher worth $165,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 260,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $79,172,000 after buying an additional 42,761 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $335,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Danaher by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 39,779 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,110,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.40.

In other Danaher news, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total value of $663,628.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total transaction of $842,719.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,869 shares of company stock valued at $27,808,950. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $289.45. 2,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,622,004. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.98. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $211.22 and a one year high of $333.96. The company has a market cap of $206.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.74%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

