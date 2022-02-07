Axa S.A. Increases Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Axa S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,909,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,847 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned about 0.76% of Trimble worth $157,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 116.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,021,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $590,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783,128 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 28,838.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,766,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $144,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,038 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,763,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 170.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,865,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $153,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,661 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

TRMB stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,304. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.54. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.18 and a 12 month high of $96.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.65 and its 200-day moving average is $85.33.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TRMB shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trimble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

In other news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 3,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $330,461.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James Joel Langley sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $522,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,484 shares of company stock worth $1,700,120 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trimble Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.