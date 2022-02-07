Axa S.A. Purchases 246,569 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Axa S.A. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 726,640 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 246,569 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.10% of Lowe’s Companies worth $147,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 14,288 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 74.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.57.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $229.06. 8,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,816,127. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $150.84 and a one year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 8.63%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

