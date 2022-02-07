Axa S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Axa S.A. increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,659,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,555 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.08% of NextEra Energy worth $130,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 18,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $75.65. 28,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,415,462. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.86.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $502,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 and have sold 101,448 shares worth $8,870,498. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.