Axa S.A. Sells 129,764 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Axa S.A. trimmed its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,955,228 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 129,764 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 0.6% of Axa S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Axa S.A. owned 0.16% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $201,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,291,492 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,979,148,000 after purchasing an additional 477,078 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,623,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757,675 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,884,442 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,022,379,000 after acquiring an additional 638,383 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,857,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $705,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086,100 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,628,342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $528,670,000 after acquiring an additional 308,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $214,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,280,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 479,386 shares of company stock valued at $70,871,232. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $2.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $126.58. 358,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,258,625. The firm has a market cap of $152.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.84.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The business’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMD. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, October 29th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Benchmark raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays set a $148.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Erste Group cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.85.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

