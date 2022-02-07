Axa S.A. Sells 4,107 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Axa S.A. cut its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,107 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.18% of Equinix worth $126,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Equinix by 1,519.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $963,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Equinix by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total value of $799,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 9,579 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.94, for a total value of $7,087,885.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,361 shares of company stock worth $15,132,633. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQIX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $939.00 to $888.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $970.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $866.33.

Shares of Equinix stock traded up $3.08 on Monday, hitting $705.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,063. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $885.26. The stock has a market cap of $63.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.82, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $779.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $802.83.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.