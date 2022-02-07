Axa S.A. Sells 61,890 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Axa S.A. trimmed its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 61,890 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned about 0.17% of Moody’s worth $115,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,172,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,967,492,000 after buying an additional 179,514 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,374,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,948,057,000 after buying an additional 202,540 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 11.6% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,104,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,383,000 after buying an additional 322,933 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,713,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,911,000 after purchasing an additional 96,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,094,000 after purchasing an additional 130,904 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.27.

NYSE:MCO traded down $4.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $342.71. 1,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,067. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $373.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $377.19. The company has a market cap of $63.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $272.60 and a 12-month high of $407.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.62, for a total transaction of $176,395.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total transaction of $125,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,390 shares of company stock valued at $527,996. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

