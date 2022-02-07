Axa S.A. Sells 6,691 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Axa S.A. reduced its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 323,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,691 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.09% of Intuitive Surgical worth $107,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,036,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 95,148.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 53,283 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $432,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 121,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 960,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $882,878,000 after purchasing an additional 18,230 shares during the period. 29.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $4.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $290.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,876. The company has a 50 day moving average of $322.39 and a 200 day moving average of $340.38. The firm has a market cap of $103.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.23, a P/E/G ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.19. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.47 and a 1-year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ISRG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.90.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

