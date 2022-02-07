Axa S.A. Sells 951 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Axa S.A. lessened its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 583,047 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 0.7% of Axa S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Axa S.A. owned about 0.13% of Costco Wholesale worth $261,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $519.20. The stock had a trading volume of 6,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $530.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $489.88. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $571.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on COST shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.75.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

