Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) issued its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $205.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Axcelis Technologies updated its Q1 guidance to $0.92 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.24. 466,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,779. Axcelis Technologies has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $77.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $225,836.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $62,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,497 shares of company stock valued at $494,896 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 68.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,536,000 after purchasing an additional 115,899 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 71.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 9,407 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 29.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. B. Riley lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

