Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of approx. $193 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $190.96 million.
Shares of NASDAQ ACLS traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,779. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.68. Axcelis Technologies has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $77.60. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.57.
Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.21. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $205.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $62,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $207,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,497 shares of company stock valued at $494,896. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 68.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,536,000 after purchasing an additional 115,899 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 9,407 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,916,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Axcelis Technologies Company Profile
Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.
