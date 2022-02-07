Axe (AXE) Market Cap Achieves $61,883.80

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Axe has a market capitalization of $61,883.80 and approximately $70,062.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Axe has traded down 23.4% against the dollar. One Axe coin can now be bought for $0.0118 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Axe Profile

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

