Azuki (AZUKI) Achieves Market Cap of $287,106.78

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded down 21.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 7th. Azuki has a total market capitalization of $287,106.78 and approximately $107,006.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Azuki coin can now be bought for $0.0254 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Azuki has traded down 36.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00052323 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,071.95 or 0.07185401 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00056250 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,722.35 or 0.99929213 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00054512 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006670 BTC.

Azuki Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azuki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

