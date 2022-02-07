B. Riley Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Peabody Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the coal producer will post earnings per share of $6.41 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.43. B. Riley also issued estimates for Peabody Energy’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark raised Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of BTU opened at $13.04 on Monday. Peabody Energy has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.35.

In other Peabody Energy news, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 16,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $196,213.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 7,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $83,566.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,225 shares of company stock valued at $554,782 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTU. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,868 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $15,125,000 after acquiring an additional 162,404 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,984,539 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $39,526,000 after acquiring an additional 44,992 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $361,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,125,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $32,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $391,000. Institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

