B. Riley Weighs in on Universal Technical Institute, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:UTI)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Universal Technical Institute in a research note issued on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. B. Riley also issued estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barrington Research raised their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Technical Institute presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.85.

NYSE:UTI opened at $7.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $250.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.70, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. Universal Technical Institute has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $9.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.70.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $97.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.75 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 4.35%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. 62.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

