B. Riley Weighs in on Vista Outdoor Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Vista Outdoor in a report released on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $8.02 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.86. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.20 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on VSTO. Aegis increased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen increased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.56.

Vista Outdoor stock opened at $38.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.10. Vista Outdoor has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $52.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.38.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.33% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $794.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Gottfredson bought 5,000 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.20 per share, for a total transaction of $221,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.22 per share, for a total transaction of $47,064.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,200 shares of company stock worth $310,294. 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 15.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

