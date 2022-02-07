BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) vs. Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Financial Comparison

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) and BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.6% of Cheesecake Factory shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Cheesecake Factory shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.7% of BAB shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Cheesecake Factory has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BAB has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cheesecake Factory and BAB, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheesecake Factory 2 6 5 0 2.23 BAB 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus price target of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.06%. Given Cheesecake Factory’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cheesecake Factory is more favorable than BAB.

Profitability

This table compares Cheesecake Factory and BAB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheesecake Factory 1.40% 25.01% 2.77% BAB 13.91% 18.52% 12.23%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cheesecake Factory and BAB’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheesecake Factory $1.98 billion 0.96 -$253.37 million $0.13 280.64 BAB $2.37 million 2.36 -$70,000.00 $0.06 12.84

BAB has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cheesecake Factory. BAB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cheesecake Factory, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cheesecake Factory beats BAB on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc. engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items. The North Italia segment specializes in Italian cuisine. The Other FRC segment includes brands acquired from Fox Restaurant Concepts. The Other segment comprises of the Flower Child brand, along with other businesses. The company was founded by David M. Overton, Oscar Overton and Evelyn Overton in 1972 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

About BAB

BAB, Inc. engages in the franchising and licensing of bagel and muffin retail units. It offers products under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), SweetDuet, Brewster’s Coffee, and Jacobs Bros. Bagels brands. The company was founded on December 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.

