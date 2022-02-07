Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) General Counsel John J. Dziewisz Sells 1,976 Shares

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) General Counsel John J. Dziewisz sold 1,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $14,602.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE BW traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $7.49. 324,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,390. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.34. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $10.37.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $160.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.80 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 0.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

BW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 33,068.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 200.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

