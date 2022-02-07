Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Bought by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,765 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKR. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 151.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $331,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Regina Jones sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $242,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 135,189 shares of company stock worth $3,602,350 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

BKR stock opened at $26.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.86 and a beta of 1.51. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $28.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.23.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -199.99%.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

