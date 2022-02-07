Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,597,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 138,667 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Ball worth $143,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ball by 1,357.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Ball during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Ball by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ball by 1,025.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ball by 1,071.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLL. Mizuho increased their target price on Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial increased their price target on Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ball currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.06.

In other Ball news, President Daniel William Fisher bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.26 per share, with a total value of $912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BLL opened at $93.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $77.95 and a 12 month high of $98.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.47.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

