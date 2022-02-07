Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,735,554 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 43,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.34% of Banco de Chile worth $32,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the second quarter worth $3,365,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Banco de Chile by 40.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 469,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,267,000 after purchasing an additional 135,992 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco de Chile in the second quarter valued at about $1,768,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in Banco de Chile in the third quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Banco de Chile in the third quarter valued at about $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NYSE BCH opened at $19.48 on Monday. Banco de Chile has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $25.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.24.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 24.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that Banco de Chile will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a $1.3307 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.4%. This is an increase from Banco de Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. Banco de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.02%.

Banco de Chile Profile

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

