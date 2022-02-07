Bank of America Begins Coverage on Shell (NYSE:SHEL)

Stock analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Shell (NYSE:SHEL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

NYSE:SHEL traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,451,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,132,071. Shell has a 1-year low of $51.47 and a 1-year high of $56.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.03 and a beta of 0.94.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

