Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Holdings Lifted by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 578,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,281 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $24,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,752,497,000 after purchasing an additional 38,319,182 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $604,014,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783,612 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,789,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432,970 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,794,851,000. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.50. 687,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,126,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $396.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.03. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.60%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

