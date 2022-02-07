Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,437 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 138.9% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 67.1% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on BAC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

BAC traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,126,508. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $397.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.03. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.