Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Shell (NYSE:SHEL)

Stock analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Shell (NYSE:SHEL) in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE SHEL traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.71. 4,451,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,132,071. Shell has a 1 year low of $51.47 and a 1 year high of $56.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

