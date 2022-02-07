Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NTB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock opened at $38.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.41. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $41.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A number of analysts recently commented on NTB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 11,896 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 20,623 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 7,029 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

