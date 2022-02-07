Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $820.67.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BTDPY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 800 ($10.76) to GBX 780 ($10.49) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 860 ($11.56) to GBX 850 ($11.43) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

BTDPY opened at $16.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Barratt Developments has a 52-week low of $15.96 and a 52-week high of $23.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.97.

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

