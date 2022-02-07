Barrington Research Comments on Surmodics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Surmodics in a research note issued on Friday, February 4th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Surmodics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Get Surmodics alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Surmodics from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

SRDX opened at $41.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.51. Surmodics has a 1-year low of $36.24 and a 1-year high of $62.27. The firm has a market cap of $573.53 million, a P/E ratio of 136.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.18. Surmodics had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 3.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Surmodics by 230.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Surmodics by 227.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jose H. Bedoya sold 5,576 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $245,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,551 shares of company stock worth $533,704. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Surmodics Company Profile

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.