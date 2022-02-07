Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) and Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Financial Comparison

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) and Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Inspire Medical Systems and Baxter International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspire Medical Systems 0 0 5 0 3.00 Baxter International 0 2 10 0 2.83

Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus target price of $313.75, indicating a potential upside of 38.70%. Baxter International has a consensus target price of $95.33, indicating a potential upside of 9.74%. Given Inspire Medical Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Inspire Medical Systems is more favorable than Baxter International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Inspire Medical Systems and Baxter International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspire Medical Systems $115.38 million 53.64 -$57.20 million ($1.74) -130.00 Baxter International $11.67 billion 3.73 $1.10 billion $2.39 36.35

Baxter International has higher revenue and earnings than Inspire Medical Systems. Inspire Medical Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Baxter International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Inspire Medical Systems and Baxter International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspire Medical Systems -23.45% -21.11% -17.05% Baxter International 9.75% 19.94% 8.73%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.1% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.0% of Baxter International shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Baxter International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Inspire Medical Systems has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baxter International has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Baxter International beats Inspire Medical Systems on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead. The company was founded by Timothy P. Herbert in November 2007 and is headquartered in Golden Valley, MN.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc. provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services. It operates through the following segment: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific. The company was founded by Davis Baxter in 1931 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.

