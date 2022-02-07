BCB Bancorp, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share (NASDAQ:BCBP)

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of BCB Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BCB Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of BCBP stock opened at $18.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. BCB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.26.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $27.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.70 million.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCBP. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in BCB Bancorp by 23.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $128,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BCB Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in BCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. 32.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

