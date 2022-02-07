BCE Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $3.58 Per Share (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of BCE in a research report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.58 per share for the year.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.82. The company had revenue of C$5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BCE. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$67.00.

Shares of BCE stock opened at C$67.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.75 billion and a PE ratio of 20.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$65.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$64.63. BCE has a 1 year low of C$54.42 and a 1 year high of C$68.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.169 dividend. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.61%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

